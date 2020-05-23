Petition launched to save UAH hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After UAH announced its decision to eliminate hockey, an online petition was started to urge university officials to keep the program.

Tyler Curtis started the petition Friday. Though he said he was never a student at UAH, Curtis traces his love for the sport back to the Chargers’ program.

“Personally I would have never known about hockey if it were not for UAH Chargers Hockey,” Curtis said in the petition. “I lived in a very rural area of Tennessee. Fell in love with hockey because of UAH and the Channel Cats. I played for 6 years. We had clinics provided by UAH. My checking clinic and goaltending clinic was done by UAH coaches and players. I had a pair of jeans that was signed by the team one season. My whole family loves UAH hockey. Sometimes more than the hockey.”

UAH said it is discontinuing its hockey as well as its men’s and women’s tennis programs as cost-cutting measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the website says the petition has received more than 2,100 signatures with a goal of 2,500.