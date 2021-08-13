Pete Rose headlines UNA Lion Pride Dinner and Auction

FLORENCE, Ala. – There’s a chance that Pete Rose may never get into the Baseball Hall of Fame because he bet on games while playing for and managing the Reds.

Regardless, he is still one of the greatest to ever play the game. Thursday night, MLB’s all-time hits leader took to Florence as the keynote speaker of UNA’s Lion Pride Dinner and Auction. There, among other things, he reminisced about his playing days.

“Three moments when we won the series championship those were the three best days of our life other than my kids,” said Rose. “Three worst days were when we lost the World Series. You know I have more mementos than any player ever.”

The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 because of COVID-19.