(WHNT) — An Auburn Tiger and a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide have both been selected as First-Team All-Americans thanks to their great work in the circle.

Auburn Junior pitcher Maddie Penta and Alabama graduate pitcher Montana Fouts were both selected by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as First Team All-Americans.

Penta, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year and the first in the Auburn Softball program’s history, earned an ‘at-large selection’ as a pitcher to the All-American first team. With the selection, Penta is the 16th Auburn Tiger to earn a first-team accolade, the first since Kasey Cooper in 2016.

This season, Penta led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally in wins with 27, and also tied the Tigers’ single-season win record. She ranks second nationally in strikeouts with 303, behind only Fouts.

Penta ended her junior season with 12 conference wins and became one of just five Auburn pitchers to win at least 10 conference games in a season.

Her record-setting season began with a streak of 62.1 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run to score.

Penta is also the SEC leader in innings pitched, second in shutouts with 8, third in hits allowed per seven innings (3.93), fourth in strikeouts to walk ratio (4.41), fifth in strikeouts per seven innings (9.6) and ninth in walks allowed per seven innings (1.74) with just the Women’s College World Series left to play.

With this selection, Fouts has earned her fourth All-America accolade. She was previously a first-team All-American in 2021 and was named to the second team in 2019 and 2022.

This selection makes Fouts the seventh four-time NFCA All-American in Alabama history, the most for any Division I team. Previous Alabama players to be selected four times include Haylie McCleney, Brittany Rogers, Jackie Traina, Kelsie Dunne and Kelly Kretschman.

Fouts has a 25-10 record this season with a 1.48 ERA and leads all NCAA pitchers with 319 strikeouts in 2023. Her win in the Super Regional final against Northwestern Sunday was the 100th victory of her career.

Alabama is set to take on Tennessee in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at 12 p.m.