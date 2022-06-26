GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Corey Peabody brought home the Gold Cup at the 2022 Hydrofest on Sunday. The win is the second of his career.

Peabody, 43, of Kent, Wash., was declared the winner after the finalists of two preliminary heats were disqualified for infractions that happened before the final heat began.

Defending champion, Jimmy Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Tex., was victorious in each preliminary heat he entered during the two-day contest. After he finished the last heat, however, officials ruled that he had violated the minimum speed rule. The hydroplanes are required to maintain a speed of at least 80 miles per hour.

Shane’s disqualification meant that Peabody claimed the Gold Cup.

David Villcock, 68, of Monroe, Wash., had also won all of his preliminary heats during the contest, however, he drove outside the boundary lines before the start.

In the final heat, following Peabody was Jeff Bernard, 37, of Kent, Wash., in second and Jamie Nilsen, 37, of Gig Harbor, Wash. in third.

The H1 Unlimited Racing Series will continue next weekend when the “Greatest Show on H-2-O”

goes to Madison, Ind., for the Madison Regatta. Testing will get underway on Friday, the boats will

compete in a new match-race event on Saturday, and they will race for the Indiana Governor’s Cup on

Sunday. Tickets are available on their website.