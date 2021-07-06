Patriots sign QB Mac Jones, latest to try to follow Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (50) passes the ball as fullback Jakob Johnson (47) looks on during an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Mac Jones, their first-round draft pick and the latest potential long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

The No. 15 overall selection, Jones led Alabama to the 2020 national championship.

The Patriots attempted to groom several players as their next quarterback, including Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, but Brady outlasted them all while leading the Patriots to six Super Bowls.

After Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season Cam Newton was signed as a free agent, with 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham unable to pry the starting job away from him.