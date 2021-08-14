Parker Track Club represents North Alabama at AAU Junior Olympics

The Parker Track Club based in Madison had 19 athletes in attendance at the 55th AAU Junior Olympics out in Houston. There were youth athletes from all over the country in attendance that came ready to compete.

One North Alabama native even came home with some hardware; Alanna Early placed second in the nation in the 100 meters for girls 8-under with times of 14:72, 15.21, and 14.76. Early also took third in 200-meters with times of 31:46, 29:79, and 30.03.

The Parker Track Club athletes included:

Alanna Early – Girls 8-under 100m (14:72, 15:21, 14:76), 200m (31:46, 29:79, 30:03)

Amaria Lewis – Girls 9yr 100m (15:66), 200m (32:56)

Samiah Harden – Girls 9yr 400m (1:12), 800m (2:59)

Alivia Urrutia – Girls 12yr 400m (1:06)

Girls 15-16 4×100 relay: Allahna Lucas, Kailey Lett, Meyah Miller, Miranda Waver (52:03)

Girls 17-18 4×100 relay: Lexi Fooshee, Jerneisha Lewis, Jakeisha Lewis, Kirstin Boyd (51:35)

Max Patterson – Boys 9yr shot put (5.01m), 800m (3:04)

Parker King – 11yr discus (12.03m)

Zyon Gray – 12yr discus (18.53m), javelin (16.54m)

Caleb Sanders – Boys 14yr 100m (11:82), 200m (24:72), long jump (5.17m)

Joe Quez Parker – Boys 14yr 110m hurdle (14.76), 200m hurdle (28:22),

Boys 14yr 4×100 relay: Sawyer Andrews, Bryce Andrews, Caleb Sanders, Joe Quez Parker (49.63)

Shoutout to the track club for putting North Alabama on the map!