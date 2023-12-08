MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, a pair of James Clemens runners put pen to paper as Dylan Dryer and Cole Robinson signed to run for the UAH Cross Country team.

Both athletes said it was important for them to stay close to home and that they’re best friends, so it makes it even better to compete together at the next level.

“It makes it feel a lot greater, especially knowing that I’m going to have someone in college that I can just go to that he’s already there for me,” Robinson said.

“I think it’s really the best decision for me. It means everything to me just being able to see him every day, he’s really just apart of the person who keeps me going and pushes me forward. I think it’s just one of my strong suits and I think he’s just kind of a part of me at this point,” Dryer added.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.