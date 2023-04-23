TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabama football fans were in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon for the A-Day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Stacy Shields and her friend drove all the way to Tuscaloosa from Missouri. It is the first time she has seen an Alabama game in person.

“This is an experience and it’s my first time at A-Day and I would love to come back and it’s very exciting to see it in person and you see it on TV and we don’t miss a game and watch every game religiously,” Shields said. “So, to be here in person to see, it is exciting.”

Vincent Hicks drove his family from Pelham to watch the Tide roll. He comes every year because Alabama is his favorite college team.

“Just the comradery and friends you meet and the fans and the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa, it’s nothing like it in the world,” Hicks said. “Roll Tide.”

More than 58,000 attended the A-Day game. Admission for the game was free, and fans also were able to tailgate for free on the west side of the quad.