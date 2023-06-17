PHILADELPHIA. (WHNT) – It’s been 31 years since the Philadelphia 76ers shipped Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns.

Barkley was traded to the Suns in exchange for Jeff Hornacek, Tim Perry and Andrew Lang.

At the time of the trade, Barkley was a six-time all-star, four-time first-team All-NBA and a three-time second-team All-NBA. Barkley was selected to the All-Rookie team following his rookie season in 1984-1985.

The power forward commonly known as ‘Chuck’ or the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ would go on to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in his first season with the Suns and be named to four all-star games during his time in Phoenix.

Barkley finished his career in Houston, where he played four seasons from 1996-2000.

He was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and his No. 34 is retired by the Auburn Tigers, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.