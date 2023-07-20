ATLANTA, Ga. (WHNT) — On July 20, 1993, two days after the Atlanta Braves acquired first baseman Fred McGriff to ‘ignite’ the offense – the team lived up to the nickname ‘Hotlanta’ in ways they didn’t expect that day.

McGriff, otherwise known by his nickname Crime Dog, came to Atlanta in a trade with the San Diego Padres for three minor league players.

Second baseman Mark Lemke actually told the Atlanta-Journal Consitution after the trade that he thought, “Maybe Fred will be the spark.”

‘Crime Dog’ had just arrived at the stadium to meet his teammates a few hours before the first pitch, when the stadium and clubhouse began to stir.

At that time, up in a club-level suite near the press box, one of the small metal cans used to heat catering food overturned and set the suite on fire. Within minutes, people reported that the fire engulfed the Atlanta Braves radio broadcast booth and five other booths neighboring booths.

Pitcher Greg McMichael recalled his experience on the podcast ‘Behind the Braves,’ in an episode where they talk extensively about the Fulton County Stadium fire.

“I remember going out for batting practice like always, that was the time when the pitchers would, we called it feel and touch. My throwing partner was Steve Bedrosian… And so I remember doing our little game of catch, out during BP and now we’re shagging [balls] and all of a sudden we start seeing some smoke out there,” McMichael said.

Lemke also recalled seeing the fire, but it didn’t seem to cause him much alarm.

“We’re just in batting practice and someone caught a glimpse of it and just pointed up and it was just a small fire. And you figure it’s going to get put out, we had no doubt they’ll jump all over it and put it out,” Lemke said.

Fire rips through luxury suites and part of the press box at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, before the 20 July 1993 game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. When the game was finally played, Atlanta beat St. Louis 8-5. (Photo by – /AFP via Getty Images)

A few minutes later, as firetrucks made their way onto the field, a loud explosion took place sending flaming debris into the seats below.

“All of a sudden, five minutes later you kinda heard the boom or something happen, and it just kind of ignited, and then it was -a fire,” Pitcher Greg Maddux recalled on the podcast.

Players standing on the field headed out toward the outfield to take cover as more than 40 firefighters battled the fire for almost an hour. They finally successfully put out the fire around the time the first pitch was originally scheduled.

McGriff had made it into the stadium late that day and was having trouble with his ribs, unsure whether he’d be able to do all of his necessary preparations before the first pitch. But later he said, “The man upstairs was watching after me,” because the fire caused first pitch to move back and gave him time to work with trainers.

Reporters had to do their work from the seats and the broadcast crew called the game from a table in the club level, as the game began at 9:40 p.m. New Braves star slugger McGriff helped the Braves with a comeback win that night, hitting a two-run homer. The Braves overcame a 5-0 deficit to win the game 8-5.

Prior to the night the stadium caught fire, the Braves were 53-41 on the season and in second place in the NL West. But many see July 20 as the night the Braves team – ironically – caught fire also.

The Braves proceeded to win eight of their next nine games and 38 of their next 49, overcoming a nine-game deficit in the standings. They finished the season with a 104-58 record and won the division by one game over the San Francisco Giants.