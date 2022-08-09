LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia.

Episode nine features the West Limestone Wildcats and East Limestone Indians.

The Wildcats ended last year with three straight losses that gave them a 5-5 record and left them out of the playoffs.

“Going from the number four team in the state to losing the last three games by a combined 11 points basically on three plays and not going to the playoffs, that kind of hurts. These guys have learned from that, they’ve seen the struggle, they’ve seen the highs, they’ve seen the lows. It’s definitely left a bitter taste in their mouth and they’re fired up and ready to go,” head coach Shelby Davis said.

Davis has been with this program since 2018 and has coached these seniors since they were eighth graders. As he’s watched them grow over the years, he’s excited to see what they can do this year.

“They know what to expect and that goes a long way. We’re excited about this group and we’ve had a great summer. I like to run the football, we like to be physical and we’ve got an offensive line that we feel really good about. They’ve probably got more experience than anybody so hopefully, we can get out there and lean on those guys and run the football,” Davis added.

Now we head over to East Limestone where for the first time since 2006, the Indians have a new head coach in Clint Woodfin. But for him, he’s trying to carry over the traditions that Jeff Pugh created.

“We’re piggybacking off of what Coach Pugh has had. The tradition and the foundation that he has laid for over the past 17 years that he was the head coach and that was a hard-working, physical mindset, tough football team and basically instill accountability, commitment, trust and sacrifice within our team,” Woodfin said.

He’ll have a young quarterback this year but the guys around him have plenty of experience. That’s something that makes coach Woodfin and the team eager to get started.

“Those guys have competed and played, they’ve either started or gotten a tremendous amount of playing time and we know that they’re going to be ready for this upcoming year. They’ve been through it, they’re seasoned, they understand the expectations that we have and they’ve done a great job with this transition,” Woodfin added.

The Indians will open week zero at Athens while the Wildcats will renew their rivalry with Ardmore to open the season.