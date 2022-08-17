HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia.

Episode 22 features the JPII Falcons and Whitesburg Christian Warriors.

The Falcons are coming off a 0-10 2021 season and they’re looking to use the lessons they learned last year to improve this upcoming season.

“I think their attitude is outstanding and they’re able to overcome adversity that I don’t think any other team out there has had to do the past four years with the coaching changes,” said head coach Paddy Heiliger. “I think this year their positivity has been outstanding even with the disruption of losing a coach three weeks ago and having someone else step in and it just amazes me.”

Head coach Paddy Heiliger hasn’t been the man in charge for long, but he’s familiar with the program and is looking forward to the opportunity he has in front of him.

“I’ve been around the program for the past four years just helping out wherever I coul,d so I’m pretty familiar with all the players,” Heiliger said. “They’re outstanding individuals and I’m glad to have this opportunity to help them out when they need it. We’re getting better every year and I think we have the opportunity to really do well this year.”

The Warriors are entering their third season as a varsity football program coming off a 7-3 record last season.

Head coach Jimmy Nave is entering year two at the helm and he likes where his team is at heading into 2022, especially with their quarterback and offensive line.

“We’re a year older and we got all our kids back. They’re a year older, a lot stronger and they had a good off season and so the confidence level is up and these guys are really working hard,” Nave said. “We’ve made some progress and we knew it was gonna be an uphill climb but again these guys have bought in to what we’re doing and they have really worked hard in practice so we’ll see.”

Both the Falcons and Warriors open the season at home on Friday, August 19.