MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia.

Episode 17 features the Priceville Bulldogs and Falkville Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs are coming off of one of their best seasons notching their first 10 win season where they made it to the second round of the playoffs.

“I think we know what our recipe of success is. They kind of understand the expectation level that we have for them. It’s a group that’s had some really good success their past three years and it’s something that we’re looking to build off of and I think it’s the right group to do it with,” head coach Chris Foster said.

This just part of what Foster has been building since he took over. Now in his fourth season, he’s watched his team group up and gain confidence out there on the field.

“That first group, they had not experienced a ton of success, they were kind of just hungry to dive into whatever the new coach brought in and I happened to bring in a style that happened to fit what they were really good at. And then each class after that has kind of seen alright if we just buy into that, it works for us. So I kind of felt like the confidence level has risen for them, we beat a lot of opponents in these last three years that Priceville had never beaten before. This year it’s just about staying consistent from the things that we did right last year into this upcoming year,” Foster added.

Now we’re headed over to Falkville where the Blue Devils are coming off of a 4-6 season in year one with Seth Ward at the helm.

“As a coach, that’s on me and the ownership part of it lies with me. These guys, no matter who we played, no matter the situation, I feel like the expectation was still there to win,” Ward said.

But that doesn’t worry Ward at all. The Blue Devils bring back a solid group of returners after graduating just seven seniors, so he feels good about where his program is at and knows how hungry they are this season.

“That’s the cool thing about last year was that the expectation was still there and they were still disappointed that we didn’t win. Last year was not what we wanted it to be but they still did everything that the senior classes before them had built and the men before me had built into the program and the culture and the expectation is that we’re going to win. We’ve got a lot of talent, we’ve got a lot of ability, we’ve got leadership, I think we’ve got a good scheme. We’re excited about it, I know that’s for sure,” Ward added.

Falkville will open at Vinemont week zero will Priceville while hosting Plainview.