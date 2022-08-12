As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia.

Episode 15 features the Madison County Tigers and New Hope Indians.

It’s year two for head coach Matt Putnam as last year he guided the Tigers to a 5-6 overall record and the program’s third straight playoff appearance.

“We’re just trying to continue to build on what we did last year, the end of the season last year we kind of got it going a little bit and we just want to carry that momentum through and keep getting better at what we do,” Puttnam said.

He said this year the group has had a strong summer which included hosting a 7-on-7. Putnam said the biggest thing for his team was to get them as many reps in as possible before week zero gets here.

“We’re going to work on our pass defense and what we do on Friday nights, we’re going to work on our passing game from our offense on what we do on Friday nights so it’s just an opportunity to put them in situations because they’re going to make mistakes and we’d rather them make mistakes now as opposed to Friday night so just gives us an opportunity to fix stuff. They’re gritty kids, they’re hard competitors, they’ve been working their tail off in the weight room all offseason, they’re just ready to play, good kids play hard,” Putnam added.

Our next stop is over at New Hope High School where the Indians are going through a coaching change as Tyler Johnson is now the man in charge.

“First two weeks were really good, I’m really pleased with the progress. Guys are kind of adjusting to how we practice and different things we do but really pleased with the progress. I’m just excited for our kids to try to create an environment and an atmosphere on Friday nights at Jack Mitchell Stadium that’s special. They get five home games a year so they get 20 high school games at home and just trying to make those as special as we possibly can and putting everything into it because those are special nights,” Johnson said.

Johnson has only had a few weeks of practice with his guys but he said he likes the way they’re adapting to the different style of play that he’s bringing to the Indians program.

“I’ve really been pleased with physicality, we’ve had some physical practices and we’re getting better, offensively we’re doing some things different than what they’ve done in years past and they’re adjusting and every day we get better and better at it. The speed at which we’re trying to play at, they’re just trying to adjusting to that, the tempo we’re trying to play at offensively. We’re really pleased with defense, we think they’re ahead of us and that’s what you want at this point in fall camp,” Johnson added.

New Hope has a bye week zero and will host Sardis on August 26 for their opener while Madison County will play at Buckhorn on August 19.