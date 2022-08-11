MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs in On the Road with Olivia and Claudia.

Episode 14 features the Arab Knights and the Boaz Pirates.

The Arab Knights are coming off an 8-3 record in 2021.

The Knights have shirts that say “Be the Cause. Not the Effect” on them, which is a motto that head coach Lee Ozmint and his team are using as they gear up for the 2022 season.

“We put ourselves in positions last year, two occasions that I can think of on the top of my head, where we could win and call ourselves champions but we fell short and I think it’s because we got passive at critical times. We were waiting on the game to happen for us instead of making it happen,” Ozmint said. “We’ve got to take it upon ourselves to be the cause when we do get ahead 17-0 we’ve got to finish. You get ahead it doesn’t mean you stop it means you keep going. I think these guys get it. They might start a practice wrong but I have yet this year to see them end a practice wrong. We’ve got to be the cause not the effect and these guys have really bought into that.”

The Boaz Pirates saw a 6-5 2021 season.

The Pirates have a lot of seniors but this team only has a handful of returners on both sides of the ball. Head coach Jeremy Sullivan says he knows the start of the season will be an adjustment, but he’s confident his team can get to where they need to be especially with the help of the big group of senior leaders.

“They hold each other accountable for being there, working hard and doing the things the way they know I want them done, our other coaches want them done and the way they want them done. I mean it’s their program I tell them all the time it’s their team,” Sullivan said. “There’s been times in my coaching career where you’re not extremely sad to see people graduate; sometimes it’s time to get a fresh start and move on and this is definitely not one of those classes. These are guys I wish we could keep around as long as I’m coaching.”

The Knights get things started on Thursday, August 18 at Albertville and the Pirates will hit the road for Jacksonville on the 19th.