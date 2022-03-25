FLORENCE, Ala. – UNA’s practice field, not Braly Stadium was the site of the annual spring football game as the Purple team squared off with the White team in front of a solid crowd.

The offense technically got the win in this one, but regardless of the result it was a great night for the Lions’ program overall.

A lot felt different in this year’s spring game. The Lions were on their practice field rather than Braly Stadium, there was halftime entertainment. Most importantly, this is the first spring game for the team since its transition to division one and Coach Willis and his guys could really tell the difference.

“You gotta understand we’ve been playing what we consider almost exhibition football for the past couple years,” said head coach Chris Willis. “I mean nothing counted yeah you win and you had a winner and a loser but it’s just tough it’s tough to motivate it’s tough to recruit and it’s just different man you can just sense it around here they’re letting us sit at the big boy table now.”

The Lions played their fair share of tough teams in preparation for the transition finishing the 2021 season with a 3-8 record.

“Oh it’s amazing all the hard work’s paid off,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Cortez Hall. “We’ve been competing with the best of the best and now we get to play for something it means a lot.”

The Lions open the 2022 season September 1 in Terre Haute, Indiana when they take on Indiana State.

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com