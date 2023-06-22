(WHNT) — Former Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller is officially headed to the NBA and is set to don the teal and purple.

The Charlotte Hornets took Miller no. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward out of Cane Ridge was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and the no. 1 recruit coming out of Tennessee in the 2022 class. He averaged 24 points per game his senior year and led his high school team to the state championship game.

A two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, Miller was also named a McDonald’s All-American, becoming the first player from a Metro Nashville Public School to be selected for the high school all-star game since 1996.

Miller’s athleticism made a big impact in his one year with Alabama and led to him being named SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Miller was the first SEC player to take home both awards since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012.

He was also Alabama’s sixth Player of the Year award winner, first since Herbert Jones in 2021, and third to win Freshman of the Year, first since Collin Sexton in 2018.

Additionally, Miller earned First-Team All-Sec and All-Freshman team honors and was named to the AP All-American team.

Miller led the SEC in points per game during the 2022-23 season, averaging 18.8 PPG. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range.

He was also the only player in Division I to score at least 605 points, record 245 rebounds and make 90 three-pointers this season.

All of this allowed Miller to emerge as the top wing prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft class.

Now, Miller will be joining point guard LaMelo Ball and a Hornets team that finished second to last in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 record last season.