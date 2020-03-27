Not the ending UNA Baseball’s Tate Mathis imagined, but it has been a great five years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tate Mathis played his high school baseball at Hartselle before taking his talents to the University of North Alabama. Little did he know, he'd end up playing at division one level, and what a journey it has been. Mathis talks with us about just that.

Rocco DiSangro: Tate, this has been a wild time for student athletes across the nation. For you personally how did you take the news that your season was being cut short?

Tate Mathis: It stung a little bit, it didn’t feel real at first because I was just like well, what do I do now? I guess I move home and find a job early, and it still hasn’t hit me. I feel like we’re just taking a break and we’re gonna go back.

RD: Would you take that year to come back and will we see you in a UNA Baseball uniform next year?

TM: You won’t see me next year, you may see me in the outfield supporting but I won’t be there next year. I’ve had a long five years it’s been a lot of fun, but I feel it’s time for me to move on. I got a lot of opportunities ahead of me, supposed to start an internship soon. I guess it’s going to be delayed now, it’s supposed to be with Huntsville Hospital in logistics.

RD: Is there anything that you wanted to do in this last year of baseball that you wanted to accomplish that you can tell us about?

TM: Feel like I didn’t get that last season with my best friends, that I’m going to have the rest of my life, so especially with the you know some of the best memories for me are staying in the hotels and just the team camaraderie altogether. I’m not mad that they ended the season because I think there’s precautions that they need to take with this going around, spreading so fast, so not hostile toward anyone, it just stinks that we don’t get to finish it out.

RD: Tate, coming from Hartselle, going to UNA, a school that you didn’t know was going to go Division one and you get to call yourself a Division 1 baseball player now, what can you reflect on, look back on, and what are you going to miss the most about it?

TM: Going to UNA from Hartselle it was nice because I got far enough away from home where I got the college feel but I was close enough where if I needed something really bad home was just an hour and 15 minutes so it was really special. Those D2 years were very special to me but the D1 memories though they’ll be hard to forget and I’ll definitely be reminiscing a lot.

