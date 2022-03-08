MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) president Dr. Jeff Goodwin announced the hiring of new softball and baseball coaches Angel Brown and David Langston.

Brown comes to NW-SCC after a three-year stint at the NCAA Division II level as an assistant with West Alabama and most recently with the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Prior to her time in the Gulf South Conference, Brown returned to her alma mater and led Bevill State as their head softball coach when they reinstated athletics in 2016. Brown told News 19 that it’s an honor to be named head coach and that she wants to build a strong culture at Northwest Shoals.

“I want to make sure that we’re finding the right fits,” Brown said. “I want to find kids that want to become part of a family.”

Langston coached baseball on the community college and high school level for the past 25 years. He served as head baseball coach at NW-SCC for 10 years prior to the College suspending athletics in 2011. During his time at NW-SCC, over 70 players signed baseball scholarships to four year colleges. He led the team to five Alabama community college conference championships and earned two regional coach of the year awards.

Langston told News 19 that he’s excited to come back to Northwest Shoals and that it is like a homecoming for him and his family.

“Having the opportunity to have an impact on 18 to 10 year-olds is something that I take seriously and it’s a lot of fun,” Langston said. “This is the level that I’ve always enjoyed and always eventually wanted to get back to.”

The baseball and softball fields are not currently fit for play. College President Jeff Goodwin told News 19 that the fields will be completely renovated with new turf and other accessories over the next year. The teams are set to play for the first time next fall.

For those interested in the softball and baseball programs, more information can be found on their website.