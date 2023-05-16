AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Auburn Tigers have picked up a commitment from a transfer portal wide receiver.

Former North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter committed to the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

Shorter, a 6’2 receiver, enter the transfer portal after five seasons at North Texas. Over his career, he has recorded 58 catches for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns. Last season, Shorter caught 23 passes for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He becomes the 18th transfer to commit to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers this offseason. The transfer recruiting class now ranks third best in the country.