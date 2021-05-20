North Jackson wins 4A state softball championship

Sports
The North Jackson High School Lady Chiefs are bringing some new hardware back to Stevenson.

The Lady Chiefs won the Class 4A softball championship Thursday, winning their games 2-0 and 6-1 over Rogers High School.

