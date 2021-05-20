North Jackson wins 4A state softball championship Sports Posted: May 20, 2021 / 05:54 PM CDT / Updated: May 20, 2021 / 05:54 PM CDT The North Jackson High School Lady Chiefs are bringing some new hardware back to Stevenson. So what were the two best highlights from @RogersHSPirates vs. @NorthJacksonHi1 4A state game one? ⬇️⬇️Does defense win championships? (there's only one right answer) pic.twitter.com/yUYo8f3j8E— Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) May 20, 2021 The Lady Chiefs won the Class 4A softball championship Thursday, winning their games 2-0 and 6-1 over Rogers High School. @NorthJacksonHi1 pic.twitter.com/9y06eXBkff— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) May 20, 2021 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction