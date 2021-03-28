North Jackson names Joe Hollis as new head football coach

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The North Jackson Chiefs have found their new head football coach, but it’s a man who’s already very familiar with the program.

Joe Hollis will step into the head role left vacant by Chandler Tygard; Hollis has been an assistant on the Chiefs’ staff since 2014.

We have some exciting news to share this Saturday morning! Help us welcome @coachhollisjr as the Head Football Coach! #GoChiefs pic.twitter.com/UE8NwNX11M — North Jackson High School (@NorthJacksonHi1) March 27, 2021

The Chiefs finished the 2020 regular season 6-4 and fell in the first round of the playoffs.

Tygard, the former head coach at North Jackson, says that no one is more deserving of this position adding that Hollis cares about the kids, the community and North Jackson pride and tradition.