North Jackson football finding ways to train together despite COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – This time of year the North Jackson football team should be gearing up fro spring practices.

Due to COVID-19 the Chiefs won’t be on the field together for a while, but that’s not stopping them from working out as a team.

Olivia Whitmire “What are you guys doing during the COVID-19 preparation for next season what are you guys doing right now?”

Chandler Tygard “We’re doing a couple different things. The first one is with our strength conditioning stuff we’re sending home workouts. So I actually drove around town, I felt like Santa Claus, I was dropping off thousands of pounds of weights in all the different neighborhoods all over town so the kids would have weights to work out. We send them workouts for the kids that do have weights and for the kids that don’t we send them backpack workouts. We’re filling up backpacks full of books and heavy stuff and we’re sending them all different kinds of workouts for that.”

Olivia Whitmire “What has been the reaction from your guys with these take home workouts and that kind of stuff?”

Chandler Tygard “They like it mean honestly, the majority of our team they like working out they’re going to be doing that anyways. So we’ve got kids that are going to be doing all that it’s not a big deal. You know the most frustrating thing right now with the COVID-19 is just not being able to be around each other. That’s the hardest part for us we’ve got a really close team and we have a lot of fun together and so we can’t work out together and hang out that’s the big deal.”

Olivia Whitmire “Are you seeing any issues from the guys you know motivation wise to still work even though they’re by themselves?”

Chandler Tygard “You know, not from our kids. I think ultimately you’re gonna see at the start of the season who was doing stuff and who wasn’t and we try to talk a lot about that a lot. I do a lot of motivational speaking stuff to the kids and so if you if your culture is that where your kids are going to work hard and they really like working out, which ours do, it’s really not going to be a big issue. I’ve got a rising senior that’s gained 15 pounds in a month, because he’s been doing such a good job working out. So when you get pictures back of their scales and stuff and they are gaining weight I mean, obviously they’re doing something right so we’re not too worried about it. I know Alabama sent home Apple watches with all their kids. We don’t have the funds to do that or I would like to. I know our kids are doing a good job so we’re not too worried about it, we’ll be okay.”