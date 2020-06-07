North Jackson Chiefs excited about return to the practice field

This past week was the first time high school football teams hit the practice field since March, and North Jackson was fired up and ready to get after it.

“It’s been really good for us. We go in the afternoon in the heat of the day on purpose so it’s really hot,” said head coach Chandler Tygard. “The first day was pretty rough a couple of kids couldn’t make it out of warm ups. They’ve been sitting on the couch a little too long but overall we’ve had a great week so far.”

Tygard said the morale with his team is great right now and they’re just excited to be back together as a team.

“It’s been awesome just having the kids back together,” Tygard said. “The first day they were kind of like, oh man this is not routine, but yesterday I’m just looking around the room we’ve got the music class and everybody’s smiling. It’s getting back to where it was before we broke, so it’s really good for us and we’re just really fortunate to be able to do it now. We’ve got such a big space so we can kind of fit almost everybody together, so that’s really lucky for us too.”