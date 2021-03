HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama War Dawgs beat the Atlanta Storm 132-101 in the ABA Southeast Region Championship on Sunday.

With the win, the War Dawgs have now earned a spot in the ABA Final Eight and will play in St. Louis April 15-18.

North Alabama comes in as the third-ranked team in the country with a 14-1 record; their one loss of the season was to the top-ranked Jacksonville Giants.