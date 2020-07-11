North Alabama War Dawgs hosting tryouts for upcoming season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In case you didn’t know, the Rocket City has a professional basketball team and they want you to come play for them. The North Alabama War Dawgs play in the American Basketball Association and the team is hosting tryouts for the upcoming season Saturday, July 11.

War Dawgs owner Timothy Jones says he’s looking forward to another great season with his team.

“We had a great team and we plan to build around that team this year and we’re looking to do some great things in the ABA this year,” Jones said.

“It’s great it’s another opportunity to do what you love and you know we do this for a living so we just come out here, work hard, and do what we do best,” said Dallas Jones, a War Dawgs player.

The tryouts will be held from 3-8 p.m. at Faith Chapel Center; for more information visit the team’s website.