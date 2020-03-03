North Alabama volleyball players named to All-Star roster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 22nd annual North-South All-Star volleyball rosters have been released and there's several names from North Alabama on the list.

The players representing on the North roster from the Tennessee Valley are:

Jayden Watkins, Albertville

Amber Askew, Grissom

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle

Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green

Brittany Strope, Hazel Green

Lila Beth Turner, Lexington

In addition to the six players representing, two of the North coaches are from our area; Andrew Murphy from Central in Florence and Sue Marshall from Randolph will help coach in the All-Star game.

The North-South match will be played Thursday, July 20 at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl Multiplex at 4 p.m.

2020 VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR ROSTERS

NORTH ALL-STARS

Player, School, Pos., Ht.

Callie Crider, Addison, M, 5-8

Jayden Watkins, Albertville, OH, 5-10

Grayson Evans, Curry, OH, 5-11

Maggie Miller, Donoho, S, 5-5

Merritt Beason, Gardendale, OH, 6-3

Amber Askew, Grissom, S, 5-11

Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle, OH, 5-7

Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green, OH, 6-2

Brittany Strope, Hazel Green, L, 5-4

Gabrielle Essix, Hoover, MH, 6-3

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, MH, 5-10

Alex Oliver, Jasper, OH, 5-10

Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, OH, 5-8

Celie Field, Mountain Brook, OH, 5-9

Kelsey Tangle, Thompson, S, 5-11

North Coaches

Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence,

John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Sue Marshall, Randolph, Administrative

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Player, School, Pos., Ht.

Elizabeth Coleman, Auburn, MH/S, 6-1

Megan Edmond, Baker, L, 5-6

Emily Buhl, Bayside Academy, OH, 5-10

Brelynn Dailey, Bayside Academy, S, 5-8

Elaine Brooks, Brewbaker Tech, MH/OH, 6-0

Taniya Jones, Carver-Montgomery, OH, 5-9

Christian Wright, Chelsea, OH, 5-10

Mya Carter, Enterprise, MH, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva County, MB/OH, 6-3

Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, MB/OH, 5-11

Skyler Bumpers, McGill-Toolen, OH, 5-11

Garrett Scott, Montgomery Academy, DS/L, 5-7

Anna Riley, Providence Christian, OH, 5-11

Tatum Beech, Spanish Fort, S, 5-6

Kamble Frenette, Spanish Fort, OH, 6-1

South Coaches

Meredith Donald, St. Luke's

Kim Moncrief, Elmore County

Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery, Administrative