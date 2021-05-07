North Alabama teams compete in state soccer matchups

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The AHSAA State Soccer Championships continued on Friday over at John Hunt Park and several North Alabama teams competed for a blue map or for a spot in their classification’s title game.
Mars Hill, St. John Paul II and Russellville all finished as the runner up in their classification; Fort Payne fell to Homewood in the semis.
Class 1A-3A Boys’ State Soccer Championship
Bayside Academy 3, Mars Hill Bible 0
Class 4A-5A Girls’ State Soccer Championship
Montgomery Academy 6, St. John Paul II 1
Class 4A/5A Boys’ State Soccer Championship
Indian Springs 2, Russellville 0
Class 6A Boys’ Semifinals
Homewood 3, Fort Payne 0
The championships will wrap up on Saturday with the 6A and 7A girls and boys finals.