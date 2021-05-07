North Alabama teams compete in state soccer matchups

Sports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The AHSAA State Soccer Championships continued on Friday over at John Hunt Park and several North Alabama teams competed for a blue map or for a spot in their classification’s title game.

Mars Hill, St. John Paul II and Russellville all finished as the runner up in their classification; Fort Payne fell to Homewood in the semis.

Class 1A-3A Boys’ State Soccer Championship

Bayside Academy 3, Mars Hill Bible 0

Class 4A-5A Girls’ State Soccer Championship

Montgomery Academy 6, St. John Paul II 1

Class 4A/5A Boys’ State Soccer Championship

Indian Springs 2, Russellville 0

Class 6A Boys’ Semifinals

Homewood 3, Fort Payne 0

The championships will wrap up on Saturday with the 6A and 7A girls and boys finals.

