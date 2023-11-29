(WHNT) — High school student-athletes from across the Tennessee Valley are continuing to put pen to paper and signing letters of intent to continue their athletic career in college.

Bob Jones

Eliza Tyrell – Montevallo volleyball

Rachel Mecklenburg – Wallace State volleyball

Meg Jarrett – UAB volleyball

Gresham Baker – Bevill State baseball

Florence

Cruz Files – Bevill State baseball

Kimora Simpson – Alabama A&M softball

Huntsville

Sarah Cobb – Syracuse cross country/track & field

Kyla Sisulak – South Alabama cross country/track & field

Mackenzie Toms – Florida Southern cross country/track & field

Ethan Brinkley – UT Martin cross country/track & field

Carter Duncan – Lee cross country/track & field

Jake Harper – Montevallo cross country/track & field

Ian Stalding – Calhoun cross country/track & field

Jax Wilks – Wallace State cross country/track & field

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.