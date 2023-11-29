(WHNT) — High school student-athletes from across the Tennessee Valley are continuing to put pen to paper and signing letters of intent to continue their athletic career in college.

Bob Jones

  • Eliza Tyrell – Montevallo volleyball
  • Rachel Mecklenburg – Wallace State volleyball
  • Meg Jarrett – UAB volleyball
  • Gresham Baker – Bevill State baseball

Florence

  • Cruz Files – Bevill State baseball
  • Kimora Simpson – Alabama A&M softball

Huntsville

  • Sarah Cobb – Syracuse cross country/track & field
  • Kyla Sisulak – South Alabama cross country/track & field
  • Mackenzie Toms – Florida Southern cross country/track & field
  • Ethan Brinkley – UT Martin cross country/track & field
  • Carter Duncan – Lee cross country/track & field
  • Jake Harper – Montevallo cross country/track & field
  • Ian Stalding – Calhoun cross country/track & field
  • Jax Wilks – Wallace State cross country/track & field

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.