North Alabama schools kick off football season Thursday night

Several schools across north Alabama started their football season Thursday night.

Albertville vs. Arab

Arab rolls in this one 35-0 the final score.

R.A Hubbard vs. Sheffield

Sheffield opens the season against R.A. Hubbard with the win 34-22.

Lauderdale County vs. Lexington

Lauderdale County wins 6-0 the final.

Brooks vs. Colbert County

Brooks wins against Colbert County 16-7.

Deshler vs. Muscle Shoals

Muscle Shoals goes on to win it 52-14 – the streak is now at 8 straight.

Decatur vs. Russellville

After a rain delay, Russellville found the end zone repeatedly for the win 27-15.

Mae Jemison vs. Hazel Green

After a rain delay, Hazel Green would go on to get the win 49-26.

Other scores

Cullman 23, Grissom 0

Asbury 33, Gaston 8

Handley 55, Guntersville 21

West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28

Ider 53, Woodville 0