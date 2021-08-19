North Alabama schools kick off football season Thursday night

Several schools across north Alabama started their football season Thursday night.
Albertville vs. Arab
Arab rolls in this one 35-0 the final score.
R.A Hubbard vs. Sheffield
Sheffield opens the season against R.A. Hubbard with the win 34-22.
Lauderdale County vs. Lexington
Lauderdale County wins 6-0 the final.
Brooks vs. Colbert County
Brooks wins against Colbert County 16-7.
Deshler vs. Muscle Shoals
Muscle Shoals goes on to win it 52-14 – the streak is now at 8 straight.
Decatur vs. Russellville
After a rain delay, Russellville found the end zone repeatedly for the win 27-15.
Mae Jemison vs. Hazel Green
After a rain delay, Hazel Green would go on to get the win 49-26.
Other scores
Cullman 23, Grissom 0
Asbury 33, Gaston 8
Handley 55, Guntersville 21
West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28
Ider 53, Woodville 0