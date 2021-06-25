North Alabama native throws complete game shutout against Trash Pandas’

MADISON, Ala. – Every baseball player dreams of one day playing in the MLB and only the best of the best make it to the top. Graham Ashcraft is on the right path, the former Huntsville High standout shined in his double debut for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Graham Ashcraft took a perfect game into the 7th inning Wednesday night against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

News 19 caught up with the Lookout’s pitcher Friday afternoon.

“Coming in I was just feeling confident feeling good and finally got the call up so whenever I got on the mound gonna go out just do what I’ve been doing. Not trying to do anything extra. Just go out and just do what I do to try and get weak contact. A lot of strikeouts just happened to go on for nine innings instead of 5 or 6 this time.” Ashcraft said.

He said it exciting because it was his first complete game ever and his first game where he didn’t give up a hit or walk.

“I thought it was pretty cool. A lot of the guys in the dugout were like yeah we had to show them who the real person that owns Huntsville. What he’s all about and that made me laugh a little bit,” said Ashcraft. “It’s been great it’s something I’ve been waiting for to be called up from high A and get up here. Being with all these guys that I played with during spring training it’s been great.”

The former Huntsville High standout said he knew he had this in him but to be able to do so in his first game in Chattanooga was a really cool moment and one he wasn’t totally expecting.

“I knew I had it. I had one 7 inning in high A I’ve just been getting outs, striking people out not giving up big runs. I knew I had this in me. Eventually, it was gonna happen it just so happened to happen this early I was not expecting that at all but once I just got in the groove they just kept putting me back out.”

The Lookouts play the Trash Pandas again Saturday night.