North Alabama native JuVaughn Harrison named Bowerman finalist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – This has been a great summer for JuVaughn Harrison. He not only qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in both the high jump and long jump, now he has been named a finalist for The Bowerman.

The announcement came Wednesday that the Huntsville-native and former LSU track and field star was named one of three male finalists by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The other finalists are Arizona State’s Turner Washington and Oregon’s Cole Hocker.

The Bowerman is the highest honor bestowed to collegiate track and field’s most outstanding athletes of the year.

Online fan voting for The Bowerman will take place until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Harrison is one of three Olympians from North Alabama joining Madison’s Zach Harting (200-meter butterfly) and Hartselle’s Quanesha Burks (long jump) on Team U.S.A.