North Alabama native earns spot on Korn Ferry Tour

About a month ago, Rogersville native Conner Godsey put on an incredible come from behind performance in the final round of the Banco del Pacífico Open and got his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win.

Now the former Lauderdale County and UNA golf standout has earned a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Godsey finished ranked third in the top 10 for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and he’s joined by five other Americans in the tour’s top 10.

