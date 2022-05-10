HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Hampton Cove is one of the nicest courses that North Alabama has to offer. This week, high school golfers across Alabama had the chance to see it up close.

On the final day of play, the Huntsville Girls held a four stroke lead over Spain Park. The Panthers and the Jags ended up tying, but Spain Park would be crowned due to the cumulative fourth score tiebreaker.

In the Girls Class 1A to 3A, Mars Hill won its second straight state championship.

Then in Boys 7A, Jack Mitchell won the individual title with back-to-back rounds of 68, and it was all smiles from the James Clements Jet.

“It feels amazing,” Mitchell told News 19. “To come out here and play as well as I did and to win what I believe is the first state championship in the history of James Clemens High School, it’s amazing.”

“Shot the same both days, played about the same both days,” Mitchell continued. “Just played really solid all week, putted really well, so I’m happy it went how it did.”

Other notable performances from Tennessee Valley golfers include:

Ellie Cothran of Brindlee Mountain won the Girls Individual 1A to 3A state championship

John Bruce of Guntersville won the Boys 5A Individual state title

Peyton Preston of Lauderdale County had a hole in one on 14