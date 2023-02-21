(WHNT) – Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama punched their ticket to Birmingham by winning the regional titles.
The semifinals wrapped up on Tuesday at Wallace State while regional finals begin both there and Jacksonville State. Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Tuesday:
Northwest Regional
5A semifinal
Madison Academy boys 60, Ramsay 74
Madison Academy girls 48, Jasper 51
1A final
Covenant Christian boys 60, Shoals Christian 37
Covenant Christian girls 43, Marion County 51
7A final
Bob Jones girls 35, Hoover 48
Northeast Regional
2A final
Ider girls 46, Lanett 52
Sand Rock boys 83, Pisgah 67
7A final
Sparkman girls 55, Hewitt-Trussville 44
Huntsville boys 35, Spain Park 38
Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.