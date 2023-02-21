(WHNT) – Regional tournaments continued as several teams from North Alabama punched their ticket to Birmingham by winning the regional titles.

The semifinals wrapped up on Tuesday at Wallace State while regional finals begin both there and Jacksonville State. Here are the results of the matchups featuring local teams from Tuesday:

Northwest Regional

5A semifinal

Madison Academy boys 60, Ramsay 74

Madison Academy girls 48, Jasper 51

1A final

Covenant Christian boys 60, Shoals Christian 37

Covenant Christian girls 43, Marion County 51

7A final

Bob Jones girls 35, Hoover 48

Northeast Regional

2A final

Ider girls 46, Lanett 52

Sand Rock boys 83, Pisgah 67

7A final

Sparkman girls 55, Hewitt-Trussville 44

Huntsville boys 35, Spain Park 38

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.