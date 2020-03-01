North Alabama basketball teams compete in high school state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Winning a state championship is the dream for any high school athlete and that dream came true for several North Alabama basketball teams this year.

North Alabama had six teams competing for their respective state titles; some came out with the championship trophy and others fell short earning the runner up spot.

The Collinsville girls won the 2A girls championship, the Pisgah girls won the 3A title and the Hazel Green Lady Trojans got the win as well; this is the third straight state title for both Pisgah and Hazel Green.

Our other teams that competed in the state finals in Birmingham this past week were the Lauderdale County boys in 3A, the Deshler girls in 4A and the Madison Academy Lady Mustangs in 5A.

Congratulations to all of our local basketball teams on a great season.