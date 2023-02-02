North Alabama (WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools.
Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes.
Sparkman
Justin Caudle, Davidson
Marvin Lee, Jacksonville State
Briace McBeth, West Alabama
Karmelo Montgomery, Alabama A&M
Kaleob Onyeahialam, Northeast Mississippi JC
Matthew Rozier, Chattanooga
Whitesburg Christian
Jacob Dean, Huntingdon College football
If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.