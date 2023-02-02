North Alabama (WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools.

Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes.

Sparkman

Justin Caudle, Davidson

Marvin Lee, Jacksonville State

Briace McBeth, West Alabama

Karmelo Montgomery, Alabama A&M

Kaleob Onyeahialam, Northeast Mississippi JC

Matthew Rozier, Chattanooga

Whitesburg Christian

Jacob Dean, Huntingdon College football

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.