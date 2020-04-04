No baseball in April for former Huntsville High standout Brewer Hicklen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year is typically pretty busy for former Huntsville High baseball standout Brewer Hicklen. Hicklen was in the middle of spring training, gearing up for another season with the Kansas City Royals' organization before the season was put on pause due to COVID-19.

"It's really weird, it really is. I can't remember the last time it was spring and I was not on the diamond. And so, I've really just kind of had a hard time figuring out what to do with my time," Hicklen said. "I don't really know how long this is gonna last, and I don't really know how to pace myself for my training because when you are training in the offseason you know the day that you know you're leaving, the day that you need to be ready, but I don't want to overdo it. I don't want to push myself too hard to where I'm burnt out, but I also don't want to be underprepared for when they call us and say 'Hey, you know, we need you to come out to spring training, part two.' Baseball's, in the grand scheme of things, just a small, small part of life, but it is something that I love to do. It's something that I do miss greatly."

Hicklen knows that this pandemic is impacting sports all over the world and he has some advice for the high school athletes that have also had their seasons impacted by COVID-19.

"They're in a unique situation and there's two ways you can look at it. Perspective is everything in life," Hicklen said. "They can be disappointed that their season is cut short and rightfully so, I mean they've worked hard for that, but at the same time for them to have these, what could be two to three months off, could be one of the biggest assets to their careers moving forward. This is really an opportunity for them to prepare for their future seasons and really for an opportunity for them to get exposure down the line from colleges and pro scouts."

Hicklen says even though we don't know when that day will be, he knows the day he gets to step back onto the baseball field is going to be incredible.

"As soon as you get something taken away you really realize how much you miss it. So, it's really just been a good reminder to me that I'm doing what I need to be doing and I'm pursuing my dream to play in MLB, and I'm really just grateful for the opportunity," Hicklen said "Every day I just remind myself that I have an opportunity that people dream of having and so I'm just so grateful for that and I just try to use that to push me to help excel me into my hopefully MLB career here soon. But I'm just so thankful for that and just excited to see what the future brings is going to be. It's gonna be starting strong, starting quick and just going out there and having a good time and representing Christ and everything I do."