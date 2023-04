HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 5 UAH softball team fell to No. 1 North Georgia in both games of a doubleheader at Charger Park by scores of 10-2 and 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

UAH slides to 28-7, while UNG improves to 39-1.

UAH continues its home midweek action on Wednesday, April 5 with a doubleheader against Miles at 1 p.m.