No. 4 Auburn wins 13th straight, beats Ole Miss 80-71

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) comes up with a steal as Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday night.

Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 13 games.

The Tigers got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn used a 24-9 run over nine minutes to take a commanding 71-60 lead with 4:09 remaining. Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3) with 17 points, while Nysier Brooks had 14 points and eight rebounds and Matthew Murrell had 13 points and eight rebounds.