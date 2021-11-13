No. 22 Auburn finds footing in 2nd half in 93-65 victory

Louisiana-Monroe guard Trey Boston (0) puts up a 3-pointer over Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 23 points and brought down 10 rebounds and No. 22 Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 93-65 Friday night.

Smith hit 7 of his 12 shots from the field, including 3 3-pointers. K.D. Johnson scored 18 points and Chris Moore added 16 for Auburn, both coming off the bench to spark the turnaround for the Tigers (2-0).

Sophomore guard Trey Boston led the Warhawks with 16 points.

Auburn travels to South Florida to face the Bulls on November 19.

