Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(AP) — No. 21 Houston will face Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, a couple of hours from the Tigers’ campus.

The Cougars had won 11 straight games before falling to playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Tigers are 6-6 after dropping their last four regular-season games. But they did take No. 1 Alabama into four overtimes before falling 24-22.

The game is Dec. 28 at the new Protective Stadium.