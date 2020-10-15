No. 2 Alabama to host No. 3 Georgia Saturday, game airs on News 19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Crimson Tide will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend!

The Tide and the Bulldogs face off Saturday, October 17 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama is coming off a victory against Ole Miss this past weekend, 63-48. No. 3 Georgia defeated Tennessee last Saturday, 44-21.

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both are reportedly at home self-isolating. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations ahead of Saturday’s game.

Due to pregame coverage, News 19 programming will change Saturday evening. Here is the lineup:

5 p.m. – News 19 at 5

5:30 p.m. – CBS Weekend News

6 p.m. – College Football: The Drive to Atlanta

6:30 p.m. – College Football Today

7 p.m. – Alabama vs. Georgia

News 19 at 10 will air after the game. Don’t miss any of the action! Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on News 19.