No. 19 Alabama tops depleted No. 14 Vols 73-68 with late run

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) works his way inside against Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points and Noah Gurley added a season-high 15 to help No. 19 Alabama beat 14th-ranked Tennessee 73-68 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama’s leading scorer, struggled for most of the night before he made a 3-pointer and a layup in the final two minutes.

The 3-pointer tied the game and the layup gave the Crimson Tide (10-3) the lead.

Oliver Nkamhoua then made a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to give Tennessee a 68-67 advantage. Keon Ellis answered 10 seconds later with his own 3 and Alabama made three free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the victory.