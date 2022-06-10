OREGON (WHNT) – Coming off its third regional title in the last four seasons, No. 14 Auburn (40-19) is set to take on No. 3 Oregon State (47-16) in a best-of-three super regional in Corvallis, Oregon.

With a trip to the College World Series on the line, first pitches against the Beavers at Goss Stadium are set for Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. CT and an if-necessary game Monday at a time to be determined.

“Most of our talks will be about doubling down on our identity, who we are,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We can’t play better than we did last weekend. The biggest challenge for us is trying to maintain and stay there.

“The score will take care of itself, and this will come down to execution, whether we’re playing at Plainsman Park or a 41-hour drive away, this thing will come down to execution.”

This weekend marks Auburn’s third super regional in the last four seasons (2018, 2019, 2022).

The Tigers are one of 10 teams to advance to at least three super regionals since 2018, joining Arkansas (4), East Carolina, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt on the list.

Saturday and Sunday’s games will air nationally on ESPN2.

PROBABLE STARTERS

Saturday – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (4-4, 4.80) vs. So. LHP Cooper Hjerpe (10-2, 2.40)

Sunday – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (7-2, 2.90) vs. Jr. RHP Jake Pfennigs (4-0, 2.94)

Monday – Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 4.13) vs. Fr. RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-2, 4.19)