No. 14 Alabama pulls away 104-88 over South Dakota State

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots over South Dakota State guard Alex Arians (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to lead No. 14 Alabama to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State.

The Crimson Tide parlayed several second-half flurries into a comfortable win after the Jackrabbits kept it to within one early.

They couldn’t keep up with Quinerly, Shackelford & Co. when Alabama was able to turn up the tempo and start making its 3-pointers.

Keon Ellis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Noah Freidel led South Dakota State with 23 points.