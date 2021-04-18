No. 13 UAH softball sweeps weekend series with Shorter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The No. 13 UAH softball team made it a clean sweep of Shorter, defeating the visiting Hawks 11-7 in game three of the series. The win was powered by a 7-run 2nd-inning performance.

UAH improves to 25-9 (18-6 Gulf South Conference), while Shorter falls to 4-30 (0-24 GSC). The Chargers have now won seven of its eight GSC series this season and have won ten straight conference games.

UAH will be back at it next weekend when the team travels to Delta State for a three-game set. Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for a 12 p.m. start.