HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playing its second top-10 opponent in as many outings, the No. 13 UAH softball team split with visiting No. 3 North Georgia on Thursday at Charger Park.

The Chargers won 5-3 in the first game before falling 10-0 in five innings in the nightcap. UAH is now 22-9 on the season, while the Nighthawks move to 23-5.

The Chargers will begin a three-game set with Gulf South Conference foe Shorter on Saturday with a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m. in Huntsville.