No. 1 Georgia braces for tough Tide after stress-free season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Should top-ranked Georgia face late-game stress against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game, it will be a first for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s 12-0 season has been free of anxiety.

The Bulldogs never faced a second-half deficit in their procession of runaway wins. No. 4 Alabama has survived more late-game anxiety, including last week’s comeback win over Auburn in four overtimes.

Alabama players will be able to draw on the experience of playing through other stressful games. Georgia players would have to rely on their practice for high-anxiety situations.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says his players are ready for real-game drama.