No. 1 Alabama puts streak on line vs Florida in packed Swamp

Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama puts its 16-game winning streak on the line against No. 11 Florida in the Swamp on Saturday.

It’s the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Gators are looking to avenge a 52-46 loss to the Crimson Tide in last year’s SEC title game and potentially shake up the College Football Playoff picture for the third straight week.

Alabama has won seven straight in the series.

“High Tide in the Swamp” airs before the game Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. on News 19. You can watch the game later that day on News 19 at 2:30 p.m.